Belling 900mm Oven with Induction top - Questions - But not looking for DIY solution
WanaGo

128 posts

Master Geek


#302240 9-Nov-2022 12:14
Hello,

 

I am not looking to do this DIY - however just trying to pick brains for ideas.

 

We had a sparky here today and he is going to come back to me with options too, but I just wanted to think in parallel.

 

We had a 900mm oven which has a gas top, so was on a 15A plug. 6.0mm cable was running to it, so was heaps of capacity. It died, so we replaced it with a Belling BCC900IB.
The nameplate on the oven states 240V 16380W of which the Induction unit is 7400W. 16KW!
It is capable of being wired in single phase, or 3 phase. It comes in Single phase configuration, and has jumpers which can be removed to then wire it in 3 phase (or dual phase if you wish). Phase wise it could just be 3 circuits, not actually 3 phases.
Single phase seems ridiculous as to how you would even do that, do you have to use 10mm cable or something...?
3 phase over 6.0mm cable seems like the typical solution I would think.

 

So currently we have a single 6.0mm TPS running about 5 meters from the meter box, 32A breaker.

 

The sparky is suggesting we just run another 6.0mm TPS in parallel, have the induction on 1 of them, and the ovens on the other, both on 32A breakers. So dual phase in a way.

 

We currently do not have any sort of oven switch near the oven, which needs to change too (based on this - near the bottom - https://www.level.org.nz/energy/electrical-design/wiring/fixed-wiring-for-electrical-systems-and-appliances/).
The only real solution I found to this was a PDL 1 gang 2 pole switch like this, https://eref.se.com/au/en/pdl/product-pdf/PDL647WH
However this is 45A rated, but 20AX (which is 20A when used with an inductive load). 20A @ 240V is 4800W, which is not enough for the nameplate induction of 7400W.
So I am not even certain this switch is going to be suitable.

 

So I am just not sure what is best for A) a switch, or B) the wiring.

16380W is everything turned on full load, which is unlikely to happen, and I believe I heard the sparky mention you only need to wire for something like 70% of the Max, which is still 11KW, and 5W or so for the induction (I may have heard wrong though - so don't quote me on this).

 

The only switches that seem to be available for true 3 phase are industrial ones, and those obviously are not nice to look at for wall mounting in a residential kitchen. This is a residential oven, not a commercial one, just purchased from Harvey Norman. My mother in law has one from about 10 years ago in her kitchen, but hers is Gas top, not Induction, so quite a difference in power there.
So I really am just looking to see what solutions are 'normal' for something like this.

 

I know the code states you need a switch on the wall in the kitchen, but if there is no switch that can switch 3 phase or single phase (or dual phase) at the current required that is suited to residential, what do you do?

 

Another option is run a single phase to a switch, and that switch turns on a 2 or 3 phase contactor in the ceiling, which then switches the mains for the oven - but that just seems overkill.

 

Any Sparkies here or people with knowledge know what the 'best' solution to this would be?

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

WanaGo

128 posts

Master Geek


  #2993949 9-Nov-2022 12:30
Wiring diagram image above I just realised is 1 page of 3, it shows the left, right and induction parts on different pages, and how they are connected to that terminal block - just FYI.

hamish225
1371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2993953 9-Nov-2022 12:36
Following because we're on a 63amp (15kw) single phase supply and I'd like to get an oven similar to yours when the time comes, but if they use more than our entire supply that may not be possible 😅




