Hello,

I am not looking to do this DIY - however just trying to pick brains for ideas.

We had a sparky here today and he is going to come back to me with options too, but I just wanted to think in parallel.

We had a 900mm oven which has a gas top, so was on a 15A plug. 6.0mm cable was running to it, so was heaps of capacity. It died, so we replaced it with a Belling BCC900IB.

The nameplate on the oven states 240V 16380W of which the Induction unit is 7400W. 16KW!

It is capable of being wired in single phase, or 3 phase. It comes in Single phase configuration, and has jumpers which can be removed to then wire it in 3 phase (or dual phase if you wish). Phase wise it could just be 3 circuits, not actually 3 phases.

Single phase seems ridiculous as to how you would even do that, do you have to use 10mm cable or something...?

3 phase over 6.0mm cable seems like the typical solution I would think.

So currently we have a single 6.0mm TPS running about 5 meters from the meter box, 32A breaker.

The sparky is suggesting we just run another 6.0mm TPS in parallel, have the induction on 1 of them, and the ovens on the other, both on 32A breakers. So dual phase in a way.

We currently do not have any sort of oven switch near the oven, which needs to change too (based on this - near the bottom - https://www.level.org.nz/energy/electrical-design/wiring/fixed-wiring-for-electrical-systems-and-appliances/).

The only real solution I found to this was a PDL 1 gang 2 pole switch like this, https://eref.se.com/au/en/pdl/product-pdf/PDL647WH

However this is 45A rated, but 20AX (which is 20A when used with an inductive load). 20A @ 240V is 4800W, which is not enough for the nameplate induction of 7400W.

So I am not even certain this switch is going to be suitable.

So I am just not sure what is best for A) a switch, or B) the wiring.



16380W is everything turned on full load, which is unlikely to happen, and I believe I heard the sparky mention you only need to wire for something like 70% of the Max, which is still 11KW, and 5W or so for the induction (I may have heard wrong though - so don't quote me on this).

The only switches that seem to be available for true 3 phase are industrial ones, and those obviously are not nice to look at for wall mounting in a residential kitchen. This is a residential oven, not a commercial one, just purchased from Harvey Norman. My mother in law has one from about 10 years ago in her kitchen, but hers is Gas top, not Induction, so quite a difference in power there.

So I really am just looking to see what solutions are 'normal' for something like this.

I know the code states you need a switch on the wall in the kitchen, but if there is no switch that can switch 3 phase or single phase (or dual phase) at the current required that is suited to residential, what do you do?

Another option is run a single phase to a switch, and that switch turns on a 2 or 3 phase contactor in the ceiling, which then switches the mains for the oven - but that just seems overkill.

Any Sparkies here or people with knowledge know what the 'best' solution to this would be?

Thanks