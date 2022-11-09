We build a walk in pantry when building our house years ago, but it was one of the things we left unfinished to save $$$. It's 1300x1500 with a sliding door to enter, so its a decent space.

We've had a couple of crappy bookshelves in there this whole time and the space isn't very usable because we have stuff piled on the floor given the bookshelves don't hold much, particularly things like the appliances.

I'm looking for recommendations on somebody to come in and take a look and make a plan and then build it, or give us the plans to take to a kitchen company. I imagine there are about a million things and contraptions nowadays that I simply don't know about which is why I'd like somebody to design it for us. I have a single requirement which is a can wall (basically a rack that is a single can deep and you can cover the wall with cans so nothing is hidden), and other than that I'm up for what professionals think would work best.

I've seen some independent people advertise online but they design an entire kitchen rather than just the pantry and seem to have a flat fee which is far to much for just doing a pantry.

Anyone able to recommend somebody in the Auckland area? Whether its a designer who will make plans or an all in one outfit with in-house designer and manufacturer.

