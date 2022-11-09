Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
wratterus

#302243 9-Nov-2022 16:24
We recently moved into a new place, and it has a Belling oven with a 4 burner gas cooktop. 

 

It doesn't have a clock or timer, which is annoying, but that's not the issue...the knobs for controlling gas flow to the burners just don't seem to adjust much - the difference between full noise & right down is next to nothing on 3 of the 4 elements, because of this it's tricky to cook on - the burners are pretty much always too hot, and trying to simmer something is nearly impossible.

 

I'm sure it's not supposed to be like this - does anyone know if there is some adjustment for the knobs, or something that could be done to improve it?

outdoorsnz
  #2994017 9-Nov-2022 16:42
Mine is a bit like that. Bit of a hack but is the only way I could do a slow cook. I used the wok extension, frying pan on top of that and sit stock pot etc in that.

 

Heavier cast iron might be better.

