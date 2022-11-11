reven: its a very easy job to replace, usually 3 wires. Between 2 and 6 wires. 1. turn off power AT THE MAIN SWITCH BOARD 1a. Confirm there is no power at the appliance. 2. take it off 3. take photo 4. go to bunnings and buy a replacement 5. replace it 6. AFTER TURNING POWER ON, CONFIRM THE CASE OF THE APPLIANCE IS NOT LIVE. you should know at step 3 if its too complicated for you, but its usually a single screw driver job.

Confirm power really is off before sticking your fingers in there!

Oven switches have a higher current rating than light switches (circa 32 amps vs 10-15 amps). If you install a light switch on the oven, it will melt when you turn on >3 elements.

Modern oven switches typically have a different terminal configuration to light switches. (Single throw switch vs double throw). Also if you change model/brand/era, the terminal configuration can change, rendering your photo redundant. My old man can rewire a light switch but got confused when re-doing the oven switch and I had to sort it out for him.

Make sure terminals on the oven switch are done right. Tight with no broken or missed copper stands etc. Ovens run much closer to the current limit of the switches and wiring than most lights, so they aren't as forgiving as light switches and are more prone to over heating if your connections aren't 100%.