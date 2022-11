I just bought one myself, the DeWalt battery powered one. It comes with two batteries and a charger. I already own DeWalt tools so it's handy having lots of backup batteries.

It's rated at 750m2 but that's wishful thinking, my lawns might be about 400m2 and I can get it all done in one go but the battery is down to one bar so not sure how much further it would go.

Bought it at Mitre10, same model is stocked at Bunnings so after price match it was just over $700.

One thing I love is being able to hang or stand the mower in the shed