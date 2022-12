Hi,



Planning to install cabling and outlets (surface mounted) in my wooden shed, and wonder if there's any hard requirement for cable trunking.

I came across statement that cable trunking needs to be applied up to 2m high from the ground, and above 2m I can use clips to attach a cable to the surface.

Is that statement correct?

I haven't found anything like that when skimming through AS/NZS 3000:2018 - official wiring rules.