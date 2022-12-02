Getting quotes to rip up, re-level then re-lay 300m2 of concrete driveway and paths. Wow, quotes ranged from $37k to $67k!
All same spec, 100mm with mesh over compacted gravel basecourse.
Anything I should look out for or beware of?
Is this standard plain concrete, or is it colored / patterned / exposed aggregate / something else?
If the concrete is colored at all make sure there's a plastic barrier between the ground and concrete, otherwise something in the soil can leach in and discolor the concrete.
Watch out for the clause of "standard conditions".
We got three quotes - Only one was to OUR specification!
We specified MPA, depth and mesh reinforcing.
One had no reinforcing and 75mm. The other was "fiber" reinforcing and 75mm!
We recently had an exposed aggregate driveway installed (steel reinforced 100mm). 140sqm cost $16500. But we had removed and disposed of the previous driveway ourselves (pavers) so the price obviously excluded that, and dumping costs are not cheap. The other quotes we had for the same job were $18600 and $24000.
Ours was considered a “small job” so the company fitted it in around other projects.
Ours was $21000 for, removal of 160sqm of old driveway, lay 140sqm of new driveway, compacted base course, 100mm deep, steel reinforcing and a peter fell colour in it, with a broom finish. That was this time last year. Done in 2 days.