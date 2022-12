Hi,

Does anyone have any suggestions, other then Bunnings/Mitre 10, for where I could get a decent sized (around 1600x800) solid timber panel in Auckland? Looking to get something to put on top of a standing desk frame, and I want something nicer then a bit of meltica... all I can find is something like this (Selex 2100x900mm 30mm Clear Laminated Pine Panel - Bunnings New Zealand) which I would have to then cut down to size... ideally though I'd like something a little nicer then pine...