Anyone know if Robinhood Supertubs (specifically a Supertub 2 - model ST7000) use standard 40mm ceramic cartridges for the mixer tap?

I'm loath to dismantle the darn thing just to find out. Especially as you have to disconnect both water pipes, remove the top section, dismantle the unit tap from the top section... before you can even get into it.

I asked the manufacturer Robinhood/MonacoCorp, but their tech support team don't know and/or can't be bothered to find out.