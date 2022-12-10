Hello,

Fairly specific to anyone who knows Dewalt tools or owns the DW735-XE Thicknesser/Planer.

At some point the power lever changed from the Red lever, to 2 discrete on/off buttons.

Just wondering if anyone knows when this happened or why it happend.

I have seen some used units purchased from maybe 2 years ago, with buttons, but 3 years ago they still had the lever.

Contacting Dewalt support resulted in them knowing nothing about the change - and it seems from what I have gleaned from other forums, that it is a NZ/AU change only... I cannot find any images online other than on Trademe.

Here is one:

Which is the 2 buttons.

Here is what everywhere on the internet shows as, with the lever:

Anyone have any information?

The buttons seem like a backward step...

Thanks in advance