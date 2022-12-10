Hello,
Fairly specific to anyone who knows Dewalt tools or owns the DW735-XE Thicknesser/Planer.
At some point the power lever changed from the Red lever, to 2 discrete on/off buttons.
Just wondering if anyone knows when this happened or why it happend.
I have seen some used units purchased from maybe 2 years ago, with buttons, but 3 years ago they still had the lever.
Contacting Dewalt support resulted in them knowing nothing about the change - and it seems from what I have gleaned from other forums, that it is a NZ/AU change only... I cannot find any images online other than on Trademe.
Here is one:
Which is the 2 buttons.
Here is what everywhere on the internet shows as, with the lever:
Anyone have any information?
The buttons seem like a backward step...
Thanks in advance