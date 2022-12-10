Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYDewalt DW735-XE - Power Lever changed to Buttons - Any one know when/why?
WanaGo

141 posts

Master Geek


#302669 10-Dec-2022 18:00
Send private message

Hello,

 

Fairly specific to anyone who knows Dewalt tools or owns the DW735-XE Thicknesser/Planer.

 

At some point the power lever changed from the Red lever, to 2 discrete on/off buttons.

 

Just wondering if anyone knows when this happened or why it happend.

 

I have seen some used units purchased from maybe 2 years ago, with buttons, but 3 years ago they still had the lever.

 

Contacting Dewalt support resulted in them knowing nothing about the change - and it seems from what I have gleaned from other forums, that it is a NZ/AU change only... I cannot find any images online other than on Trademe.

 

Here is one:

 

 

Which is the 2 buttons.

 

Here is what everywhere on the internet shows as, with the lever:

 

 

Anyone have any information?

 

The buttons seem like a backward step...

 

Thanks in advance

Create new topic
Bung
4779 posts

Uber Geek


  #3008242 10-Dec-2022 18:53
Send private message quote this post

Perhaps the 2 button switch is a type that releases on power loss so you can't plug the tool in and have it start immediately.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 