Hi,

Interested to know if there are any Flick Electric customers here, and if you can see hourly usage in either the Flick mobile app, or flick website account/dashboard?

e.g. select a day, and see breakdown of usage over the 24 hours in a day (like 10am-11am = 1.5kw)

We're with Genesis, and can see hourly usage via app/website (which we find useful), but thinking of switching to Flick to get a better rate, but I can't see on the Flick website about hourly usage details, or any screenshots of what is available in the My Account / dashboard.

Thanks