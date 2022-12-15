Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYFlick Electric - hourly usage?
snowfly

479 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302728 15-Dec-2022 11:56
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Interested to know if there are any Flick Electric customers here, and if you can see hourly usage in either the Flick mobile app, or flick website account/dashboard?
e.g. select a day, and see breakdown of usage over the 24 hours in a day (like 10am-11am = 1.5kw)

 

We're with Genesis, and can see hourly usage via app/website (which we find useful), but thinking of switching to Flick to get a better rate, but I can't see on the Flick website about hourly usage details, or any screenshots of what is available in the My Account / dashboard.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
billgates
4489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3010242 15-Dec-2022 12:01
Send private message quote this post

Flick does do hourly breakdowns but only available to view in an export to csv file from your account's dashboard. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
snowfly

479 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3010248 15-Dec-2022 12:46
Send private message quote this post

billgates:

 

Flick does do hourly breakdowns but only available to view in an export to csv file from your account's dashboard. 

 

 

 

 

So you don't see anything like this showing hourly line graph: (this is an old dashboard screenshot I found online)

 

OldGeek
659 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010308 15-Dec-2022 13:19
Send private message quote this post

I get the option to 'Analyse' electricity use on a monthly, weekly and/or daily basis.  The daily electricity use is very similar to the image that @snowfly posted.




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 