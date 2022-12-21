Any idea how to fix this gap? It's an old house. I believe if I use caulking, it will eventually crack.
I think "No More Gaps" is you best option here.
It is quite flexible so can be used if you think there is going to be a bit if movement.
https://www.selleys.co.nz/products/our-brands/selleys-no-more-gaps/overview/
+1 for Selley's No More Gaps.
It remains flexible when cured, so will move with the gap over time.
Yip, a flexible caulking product like No More gaps is perfect for this
I think "No more gaps weatherboard" is even more flexible than the standard product. Do a bit of reading to check before you trust that though.