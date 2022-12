Our Bosch Vented Tumble Dryer of about 4-5 years old has an issue I am not able to resolve. We mainly use it for towels, and it very often stops at 3-4 minutes remaining with an error that the filter is full.

I've cleared the filter many times, and also checked/cleaned the host. I've also cleaned the moisture sensor. There's not much more to clean according to the manual.

What else can this be? Any tips?