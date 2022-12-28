Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCemix Concrete Resurfacer Help
beddy

87 posts

Master Geek


#302854 28-Dec-2022 19:01
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone had any experience with this?
I tried using it yesterday to resurface an approx 10m2 piece of concrete, but it didn't go too well.
The instructions say to mix a full bag with a max of 4 litres of water, but the consistency was really thick.
I poured some out and spread it OK, but when I tried pouring some more out I couldn't so had to add more water and mix it again, and then scoop it out as it was still too thick to pour.
So I continued on like this, scooping it out of the bucket, and by the time I'd finished the coat the concrete in the bucket, which was around half a bag, was pretty much solid and unusable.
It really needs a second coat, so I'm trying to figure out what I did wrong.
I did it at 7AM, so it shouldn't have been too hot, and I was going as fast as I could so I don't think I was taking too long.
There's a video on the Cemix website and it looks quite runny, but I don't see how it's possible to get this consistency by using the amount of water that they say to use.
Should I just add more water so that it resembles the consistency in their video, or should I mix up smaller amounts instead of the full bag?

Create new topic
Bung
4799 posts

Uber Geek


  #3014775 28-Dec-2022 20:17
Send private message quote this post

The technical section on its Web page says use 270ml water per kg, that would be 5.4l for 20kg. The video says start at 3l/20kg and add water to get right consistency, about 4l in total.Looks like instructions are not consistent. It is intended to go on at about 1mm per coat so it would have to be pourable.


PS working time is only 15 minutes so no time to faff about.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
Mehrts
638 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3014776 28-Dec-2022 20:32
Send private message quote this post

Bung: The technical section on its Web page says use 270ml water per kg, that would be 5.4l for 20kg. The video says start at 3l/20kg and add water to get right consistency, about 4l in total.Looks like instructions are not consistent. It is intended to go on at about 1mm per coat so it would have to be pourable.


PS working time is only 15 minutes so no time to faff about.


Their DIY guide states no more than 4L per 20Kg bag.

I think they may have updated some details, but not others, and hence the confusion.

beddy

87 posts

Master Geek


  #3014779 28-Dec-2022 20:50
Send private message quote this post

Bung: The technical section on its Web page says use 270ml water per kg, that would be 5.4l for 20kg. The video says start at 3l/20kg and add water to get right consistency, about 4l in total.Looks like instructions are not consistent. It is intended to go on at about 1mm per coat so it would have to be pourable.


PS working time is only 15 minutes so no time to faff about.

 

Totally inconsistent instructions. The bag says it has a working time of 1 hour at 20 degrees.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 