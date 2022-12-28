Has anyone had any experience with this?

I tried using it yesterday to resurface an approx 10m2 piece of concrete, but it didn't go too well.

The instructions say to mix a full bag with a max of 4 litres of water, but the consistency was really thick.

I poured some out and spread it OK, but when I tried pouring some more out I couldn't so had to add more water and mix it again, and then scoop it out as it was still too thick to pour.

So I continued on like this, scooping it out of the bucket, and by the time I'd finished the coat the concrete in the bucket, which was around half a bag, was pretty much solid and unusable.

It really needs a second coat, so I'm trying to figure out what I did wrong.

I did it at 7AM, so it shouldn't have been too hot, and I was going as fast as I could so I don't think I was taking too long.

There's a video on the Cemix website and it looks quite runny, but I don't see how it's possible to get this consistency by using the amount of water that they say to use.

Should I just add more water so that it resembles the consistency in their video, or should I mix up smaller amounts instead of the full bag?