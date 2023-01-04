Happy new year everyone.

I have some plumbing issues that need fixing and they're large enough to warrant including a possible change from an electric hot water cylinder to an instant hot water system using gas/gas bottles.

In the past I've heard of people opting for instant whenever the cylinder shat itself. Although our cylinder is in good working order, is this still the recommended course of action?

Does anyone have any recommendations on which system to go for?

FYI on the plumbing issues - we've had numerous leaks with the current pipework in the ceiling and walls and we're at that point of getting all the pipework renewed for our own piece of mind.

Any thoughts much appreciated.