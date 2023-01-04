Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302930 4-Jan-2023 17:33
Happy new year everyone.

 

I have some plumbing issues that need fixing and they're large enough to warrant including a possible change from an electric hot water cylinder to an instant hot water system using gas/gas bottles.

 

In the past I've heard of people opting for instant whenever the cylinder shat itself. Although our cylinder is in good working order, is this still the recommended course of action?

 

Does anyone have any recommendations on which system to go for?

 

FYI on the plumbing issues - we've had numerous leaks with the current pipework in the ceiling and walls and we're at that point of getting all the pipework renewed for our own piece of mind.

 

 

 

Any thoughts much appreciated.




  #3016944 4-Jan-2023 18:21
Changing from electric to gas hot water will significantly increase your household's carbon footprint: this may or may not be a personal consideration for you.

 

If you're getting gas hot water, which means you'll use quite a lot of gas every day, the daily 'pipe' charge may be worth paying as the per-kWh charge will be lower than for bottles, so piped gas may be more economical. You'll need to talk to your gas supply companies about pricing.
When I had gas hot water, it cost me about $80/month, but $50 of that was 'pipe' charges, the gas was about 7c/kWh [Genesis Energy, prices including GST]. You will need to do your own calculation based on how many people are in your house, mine is just me.

 

Two other considerations:

 

  • Instant heat gas hot water services are grotesquely energy inefficient, almost all the heat goes out the vent, relatively little goes into the water. There are mains pressure gas hot water systems with a tank, some are for internal mounting and need a flue, others are for outside mounting.
  • Instant hot water systems never run out until the gas runs out. This is a feature but also a bug ...  especially if you have teenage daughters who given the chance may take l-o-n-g showers. LOL

 

 

  #3016945 4-Jan-2023 18:28
I thought the government was trying to discourage new gas installations?

  #3016949 4-Jan-2023 18:40
Some good thoughts here. Having had several hot water cylinders and several continuous hot water systems, I'm on the fence about them.

With the current continuous system I LOVE the ability to control errm, I mean gently discourage my teenager's tendency for ridiculously long showers. But at the same time I like the ability to dribble hot water slowly out of a cylinder (eg. for shaving), which you can't really do with a continuous system, as it has a minimum flow rate before switching on.

I like the power savings of a gas system at rest, but I also like having a perpetually heated and dry hot water cupboard.

I like the fact the continuous hot water "never runs out", but you begin to rely on that a bit too much if you have bottled gas ... and the gas runs out.

You'll have to weigh these things up for yourself, but hopefully this gives you a bit more to consider!



  #3016951 4-Jan-2023 18:45
First up, I rent, so using what is provided.

 

We are on Gas Bottles here (2 x45Kgs). Family of 4 (2 adults & 2 kids). Gas used for hot water heating and hobs in kitchen.

 

Just recently connected (again) and looked around at suppliers.

 

Genesis were either, depending on plan, $135.70 per bottle (energy basic) or $150.48 per bottle (energy plus), plus $5.75 per bottle a month.

 

RockGas are $134 per bottle and then $115.00(?) per year (for both bottles for cylinder rental)

 

I ended up going with RockGas, as 1) Had a credit with them from being with them 7 months ago, and 2) Genesis annoyed me with different pricing depending on the plan.

 

We, can't speak for others, turn off the new cylinder when delivered, otherwise the system tends to use both cylinders equally. Roughly, in summer around 5 - 5 1/2 weeks per cylinder, maybe a little less in winter.

 

For my area, delivery days are Monday & Wednesday, so you do need to keep an eye on cylinder levels, and plan\order accordingly.

 

 

