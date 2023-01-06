Hi -
I have made a mistake.. I purchased a Weber Baby Q1200 bbq from a US website new, as the price including gst/shipping was a lot cheaper than in NZ.
However - it has arrived with a USA style gas adaptor, which is not the same as a 9kg lpg adaptor on the NZ model.
I hadnt even considered this...
Is there any advice or adaptors to make it work here? The USA connection is "CGA #600" and appears the same as the ccamping stove bottles here (the squat round ones). The pressure regulator is on the bbq side rather than on the hose as is the case in NZ. However, the NZ dimensions of thesd are too wide to attach to the bbq.
So I am wondering, is there either an adaptor available, or a way to find thin stove bottles with the samw connector?