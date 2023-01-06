Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYusing USA bbq in NZ
nickreno

21 posts

Geek


#302955 6-Jan-2023 12:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi -

I have made a mistake.. I purchased a Weber Baby Q1200 bbq from a US website new, as the price including gst/shipping was a lot cheaper than in NZ.

However - it has arrived with a USA style gas adaptor, which is not the same as a 9kg lpg adaptor on the NZ model.

I hadnt even considered this...

Is there any advice or adaptors to make it work here? The USA connection is "CGA #600" and appears the same as the ccamping stove bottles here (the squat round ones). The pressure regulator is on the bbq side rather than on the hose as is the case in NZ. However, the NZ dimensions of thesd are too wide to attach to the bbq.



So I am wondering, is there either an adaptor available, or a way to find thin stove bottles with the samw connector?

Create new topic
k1w1k1d
1066 posts

Uber Geek


  #3017772 6-Jan-2023 12:24
Send private message quote this post

CGA600 F Adaptor x 8mm Hosetail - Galpro Stylex

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
trig42
5463 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3017773 6-Jan-2023 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Can you remove that regulator and attach a 'standard' NZ hose and regulator? You can buy them from a lot of places.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/campmaster-600mm-gas-hose-and-pol-regulator-including-adaptor_p0044731

nickreno

21 posts

Geek


  #3017800 6-Jan-2023 13:24
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

CGA600 F Adaptor x 8mm Hosetail - Galpro Stylex



I cant visualise how this would work - is this the same sort of thing? https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gasmate-hose-adaptor-1m-black/p/192942?gclid=CjwKCAiAh9qdBhAOEiwAvxIok9n6vY4FH6fFOIjU0VHzB5SWnhYcZkrPfYnq3yAakhbSZ6UOTsieDhoCEIcQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds



networkn
Networkn
28319 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017811 6-Jan-2023 14:05
Send private message quote this post

Call Weber NZ?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 