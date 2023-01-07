Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Screwdriver Bit Set recommendation
#302966 7-Jan-2023 09:32
I am looking to source some better screwdriver bits. My current ones are fairly cheap and whilst they do the job, they aren't long enough.

 

I am off the to US this month and can buy from there, or I can source locally.

 

I want something very good quality, but the big issue I have with my ones are length and circumference.

 

I want to get a good selection of Philips, Flat Head and other common household tips.

 

These will primarily be used in a ratchet style screw driver. I want them to be able to magnetise and have a good quality 'grip' so I don't strip screws.

 

Any recommendations?

  #3018116 7-Jan-2023 09:57
The "Project Farm" YT channel does some testing of tools etc.  Maybe something useful here:

 

https://youtu.be/Tan-mrKLuGY

 

https://youtu.be/6-xOHQTT5tw

 

 

  #3018133 7-Jan-2023 11:04
I use Makita 150mm long XPS bits for square and pozidriv screws as these are the ones I mostly use.

 

I have a Ryobi bit set for general use to cover most other types and sizes.

 

I usually use the short Ryobi bits in a screwdriver as the long Makita bits are a bit cumbersome. Just use the Makita bits in power tools. 

 

As advised in the videos, technique is very important to prolong bit life and to avoid screw head damage.

 

With power tools I would suggest Dewalt, Makita, and Milwaukee. Milwaukee don't seem to do pozidriv? 

 

I think that the screwdriver handle grip seems to have a greater influence on screwing in by hand than the quality of the actual bit?

  #3018137 7-Jan-2023 11:15
That is an incredibly detailed and thorough review. I am wildly impressed!

 

 

 

Thanks, very useful.



  #3018142 7-Jan-2023 11:30
So as to not strip screws you'll be most likely referring to how you need to ensure you're not getting philips or pozidrive screws mixed up.  You can then wiggle and gently rotate the head inside the screw to ensure it's snug and isn't going to slip out with the rotation.

 

 

You've then mentioned both length, circumference and tips.  Sounds like you're referring to fitting a driver down into a chassis or case. For length you can't get past a plain screwdriver set with an additional extra-long PH2.  You can get tip bits that are long but you're always going to have the problem of the larger adapter

 

Felo make some great products:

 




