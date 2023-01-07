I am looking to source some better screwdriver bits. My current ones are fairly cheap and whilst they do the job, they aren't long enough.

I am off the to US this month and can buy from there, or I can source locally.

I want something very good quality, but the big issue I have with my ones are length and circumference.

I want to get a good selection of Philips, Flat Head and other common household tips.

These will primarily be used in a ratchet style screw driver. I want them to be able to magnetise and have a good quality 'grip' so I don't strip screws.

Any recommendations?