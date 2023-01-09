Hey! I'm currently in the process of renovating my first home and am in the process of getting the ceiling redone in the large room downstairs. The plasterboard / GIB has been taken down on the one side of the ceiling for the moment to expose the structural beams etc. I wish to make the room soundproofed so that I'm unable to hear things such as footsteps or moving of chairs from upstairs while equally making it so that upstairs cannot hear any form of talking or loud laughter / shouting from the downstairs and also music as well (Bass will probably be a compromise here due to costs to deal with it effectively)

Given the ceiling is low hanging (2.1m - 2.2m approx) I'm limited with soundproofing options which will encroach on the already limited ceiling height. (E.g. double GIB, tracks for decoupling etc).

I've also had a look around at insulation options and often Rockwool or Acoustic grade insulation pops up however, some insulation is labelled as wall insulation or ceiling insulation. Does this make any difference or will wall insulation work just fine in the ceiling and it's purely a marketing thing?

Would love to hear of any recommendations based off my situation from those of you who have the knowledge and thank you in advance :)!