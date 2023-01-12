Hi

Has anyone used Resene’s Walk On Concrete Clear and been able to remove it? We thought we had purchased the right product after reading on line and their product info sheet for our 6 month old concrete pavers but definitely not! And not helped by using a ‘swish mop’ that was suggested. A LOT of money down the drain. The product basically sits on the tile and is not a penetration product. Some of the pavers had efflorescence and basically the off white tiles are now the colour of dirty dishwater. They are also lethal when wet and that’s very surprising for a product that is recommended for outdoor pavers.

Anyway, what I want is a guaranteed product that can get this stuff off. Grinding the pavers is not an option so it has to be some sealer remover. We had a go with Resene’s Sea to Sky… not much luck there.

Any advice? The photos show the original colour and what they look like now.

Thanks in advance