My mother in law has 6 separate watering systems connected to an old distribution device which is fed by a hose with a gardena timer on it. The timer is set to go on 6 times across the night, and each time the cycle finishes the distribution devices clicks around to the next watering system pipe ready for the next cycle to begin. The watering pipes are the large black poly pipes you use for watering systems.

The distribution device is old and I don't think they make it any more. It is leaking, and is getting stuck when trying to shift between the 1st and 2nd pipe so it never cycles around to all of the different pipes.

This seems to be latest edition of the distributor.

The problem is the old one didn't have the pipes all coming in at the bottom, it was a circle and had the poly pipes coming in from all directions - one at 12 oclock, one at roughly 2:30 oclock, on at 4 oclock etc. So I cannot plug the pipes in directly to the replacement. I need to find a way to connect the existing poly pipes into the new distributor.

What I want to do is connect some garden hose to each of the existing pipes (possibly after snipping them shorter if I need to) and feed those into the replacement distributor. This will give me the freedom to put the distributor where ever is easiest and will be much less of a job than trying to reroute using poly pipes.

My question is: what is the best way to connect hose pipe onto the existing black poly pipe? I think it's the larger 19mm size.

EDIT: updated the pipe size