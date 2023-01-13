Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow do I connect a hose to existing sprinkler system black pipe
duckDecoy

662 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303056 13-Jan-2023 11:51
My mother in law has 6 separate watering systems connected to an old distribution device which is fed by a hose with a gardena timer on it.  The timer is set to go on 6 times across the night, and each time the cycle finishes the distribution devices clicks around to the next watering system pipe ready for the next cycle to begin.  The watering pipes are the large black poly pipes you use for watering systems.

 

The distribution device is old and I don't think they make it any more.  It is leaking, and is getting stuck when trying to shift between the 1st and 2nd pipe so it never cycles around to all of the different pipes.

 

This seems to be latest edition of the distributor.

 

The problem is the old one didn't have the pipes all coming in at the bottom, it was a circle and had the poly pipes coming in from all directions - one at 12 oclock, one at roughly 2:30 oclock, on at 4 oclock etc.  So I cannot plug the pipes in directly to the replacement.  I need to find a way to connect the existing poly pipes into the new distributor.

 

What I want to do is connect some garden hose to each of the existing pipes (possibly after snipping them shorter if I need to) and feed those into the replacement distributor.  This will give me the freedom to put the distributor where ever is easiest and will be much less of a job than trying to reroute using poly pipes.

 

My question is: what is the best way to connect hose pipe onto the existing black poly pipe?  I think it's the larger 19mm size.

 

EDIT: updated the pipe size

wratterus
1624 posts

Uber Geek


  #3020808 13-Jan-2023 12:00
Is it larger that 19mm? That would be odd for a basic home system. 

 

What I would do is get a whatever size your hose is to 13mm reducer, like this. Cut 6x short lengths of garden hose, if you heat the end up in boiling water it will fit nicely onto the 13mm reducer, you shouldn't need a hose clamp or anything unless you are running crazy water pressure. You would probably need a clamp on the larger end though. 

 

Then get 6x of the standard hose connectors and hook to the distro box. Easy as. 

duckDecoy

662 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020809 13-Jan-2023 12:03
wratterus:

 

Is it larger that 19mm? That would be odd for a basic home system. 

 

 

I think you are correct, its probably the 19mm.  I'll update the post.

 

And thanks for the advice.

outdoorsnz
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020810 13-Jan-2023 12:04
Can you measure the hose size? I'm pretty sure you can get an adapter for the irrigation hoses to the standard hose size, provided they are not overseas sizes which I found out recently with a bilge pump is nearly impossible to get from bunnings etc.



wratterus
1624 posts

Uber Geek


  #3020811 13-Jan-2023 12:10
No problem. I would expect it is 19mm. 

With that thin wall poly pipe it's amazing how far you can stretch it (over larger fittings) when heating it up in boiling water if needed. 

 

Assuming it is 19mm, you can use the cheap plastic ratchet clamps, like this.

