Hi All

Just wondering what hose I need to connect a BBQ to a Outdoor Hose Connector (it has Type 1 on it).

This will work right?

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gasmate-90-degree-qcc-lpg-regulator-with-1-5m-hose-black/p/295255

Or maybe an extension as the regulator seems attached to the BBQ itself

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/campmaster-1000mm-gas-hose-extension_p0720584

thanks