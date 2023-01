I use a multimeter occasionally. I used one to make a Headphone Amplifier kit a few years ago, and occasionally to test voltage on an AC or DC Adapter.

I don't want to spend crazy money but something with a decent range of features, and is accurate. I have the option to pick one up in the US if needed, but happy to buy in NZ.

I know Fluke are the gold standard, but at the prices they charge, they should be. Probably couldn't justify that for the amount of use I get.