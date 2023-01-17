I am looking for recommendations regarding selecting wall switches for a new build.

Our sparky has told us to select from either Vynco Fusion or PDL Iconic.

I am going to use shelly dimmers and 1pm.



Between Vynco fusion and PDL Iconic, which one do you recommend.



Has anybody used vynco’s momentary switch module for dimmers?:-

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2955-10Amp-Momentary-Push-Button-Switch-Choose-Colour



Also for 1pm what switch module do you recommend. Push button or momentary push button?





Thanks