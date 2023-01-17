Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wall switch recommendation?
I am looking for recommendations regarding selecting wall switches for a new build.
Our sparky has told us to select from either Vynco Fusion or PDL Iconic.
I am going to use shelly dimmers and 1pm.

Between Vynco fusion and PDL Iconic, which one do you recommend.

Has anybody used vynco’s momentary switch module for dimmers?:-
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2955-10Amp-Momentary-Push-Button-Switch-Choose-Colour

Also for 1pm what switch module do you recommend. Push button or momentary push button?


Thanks

Following - we in the same boat (well renovating) . For now, we were going to add 1PM only but might do all of it in one go

We went with the PDL Iconic, primarily because of the look, and the range of options.

