I want to monitor the rotation of a 3 phase supply, 400v.

So what I really want to do to have an Arduino control a couple of 750w 3 phase motors. First I must determine which direction the motor(s) are rotating and I can do that by determining the rotation direction of the supply.

Basic idea is trigger an interrupt when phase 'x' is going positive and at that time check polarity of phase 'y'. If 'y' is positive then 'y' is leading 'x' and rotation is clockwise.

What do I need to do to monitor 400v lines and couple to Arduino? i.e. how do I couple 400v to optocoupler?

Thanks