Hi all. Browsing through the diy Reddit and these forums I have seen a range of advice on waterproofing the inside of garages/concrete walls. Example photos of the walls are here: [https://imgur.com/a/zog4MK8] - these are just small sections as I need to move a bunch of shelving etc.







While eventually I'd also like to do work on the outside, the garage is hard up against the neighbour's boundary and garden, so am focusing on internal options for now that I'll be able to do this summer.



Water seeps in both at the join with the concrete floor, but also down the walls, in heavy rain. I basically want a product that will minimise this, if not entirely eliminate it. I need to do two of the full garage walls (approx 6mx3m) so am also looking for something relatively affordable. I also know I need to be looking for something that is appropriate for negative pressure waterproofing. I'm not super handy, so something that can be applied by a total novice would be ideal.



Previous posts (e.g. here: https://old.reddit.com/r/diynz/comments/zr0qb2/filling_crack_in_concrete_stop_water_getting/) suggest a combo of products including hydraulic cement and a waterproofing paint. This post focused more on the exterior of the garage: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=161817



I've also found this interesting Cemix product Aquastop which looks ideal as my garage walls are cinderblocks. I am currently leaning towards this. A bit more info here https://www.cemix.co.nz/products/aquastop/



I guess my questions are:



what products would you recommend?



what prep do I need to do for the walls? (waterblast, scrub, etc)



is there anything I should definitely avoid doing?



Any advice would be great thanks in advance

