Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYOptions for waterproofing the inside of a concrete block garage
joshtnx

16 posts

Geek


#303139 19-Jan-2023 11:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi all. Browsing through the diy Reddit and these forums I have seen a range of advice on waterproofing the inside of garages/concrete walls. Example photos of the walls are here: [https://imgur.com/a/zog4MK8] - these are just small sections as I need to move a bunch of shelving etc.



While eventually I'd also like to do work on the outside, the garage is hard up against the neighbour's boundary and garden, so am focusing on internal options for now that I'll be able to do this summer.

Water seeps in both at the join with the concrete floor, but also down the walls, in heavy rain. I basically want a product that will minimise this, if not entirely eliminate it. I need to do two of the full garage walls (approx 6mx3m) so am also looking for something relatively affordable. I also know I need to be looking for something that is appropriate for negative pressure waterproofing. I'm not super handy, so something that can be applied by a total novice would be ideal.

Previous posts (e.g. here: https://old.reddit.com/r/diynz/comments/zr0qb2/filling_crack_in_concrete_stop_water_getting/) suggest a combo of products including hydraulic cement and a waterproofing paint. This post focused more on the exterior of the garage: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=161817

I've also found this interesting Cemix product Aquastop which looks ideal as my garage walls are cinderblocks. I am currently leaning towards this. A bit more info here https://www.cemix.co.nz/products/aquastop/

I guess my questions are:

what products would you recommend?

what prep do I need to do for the walls? (waterblast, scrub, etc)

is there anything I should definitely avoid doing?

Any advice would be great thanks in advance

Create new topic
mentalinc
2546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3023662 19-Jan-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

my Dad used like a black tar (sika product) that you brush on which has done well for a similar issue




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Silvrav
49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3023664 19-Jan-2023 12:01
Send private message quote this post

This is the heavy duty stuff, which you could apply outside as well  - there is a video down below that show you prep and application - https://nzl.sika.com/en/diy-trade/waterproofing/basements/concrete-block-concreteexteriorwalls/sika-blackseal-elastic.html

 

 

timmmay
19027 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3023668 19-Jan-2023 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Sto Protect or similar is clear. I used it outside over existing artwork on a concrete block wall and it seemed to help. Not sure how useful it is, given you will likely drive a wet car into the garage anyway, making the whole place fairly damp.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 