So if this was at home I'd have no qualms about doing it myself to get the desired temperature, but I'm asking on behalf of a business where the outlet water temperature actually matters (exactly why is unimportant to this discussion).

Do I need to get a licensed plumber to alter the tempering valve, from a legal standpoint? I can only find information on installing tempering valves, which confirms my suspicion that there's no law forbidding it.

FWIW, the tempering valve is easily accessible and requires no special tooling to adjust, and I can accurately measure the result with an IR temperature meter.