I'm looking for a smallish plastic cabinet to put a cluster of 200A DC 12v switches, breakers and junctions bars in.

Marine application. Needs to be UV resistant, >IP67 and ideally non-combustible. It will be subject to splashing but not immersion - if it's immersed, I have bigger problems than the electrical system to worry about!

Size about 400mm x 300mm x > 100mm.

I can find compact electrical cabinets for 4x4 vehicles, However, they are typically designed for engine compartment use and aren't UV rated.