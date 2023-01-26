Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Cooling to Complement Radiator Central Heating in New Build Design
MikeAqua

#303230 26-Jan-2023 10:12
Designing a new house and have focussed so far on the heating side, which will be radiators.  The last two weeks have reminded me that we use active cooling sporadically from November to March.  Lets say it's 40 days per year with current climate conditions.  Maybe more in El Nino years.

 

So we'll need a cooling system too.  I'll be using shading and air flow to an extent to minimise heating of the house.  But ... we're in Marlborough. When the NW blows, we'll need an active cooling system.

 

I could chuck in some heat pumps.  They won't need to be high end just to cool.  Would it matter if they're only run sporadically?

 

There are ceiling fans.

 

What else is there?

 

Edit: I forgot to add there will be lots and lots of solar panels.

 

 

 

 




Mike

timmmay
  #3027392 26-Jan-2023 10:29
Have you considered a system that both heats and cools? If you want cooling your best (only?) option is heat pumps. Seems a waste to have heat pumps only for cooling, and a second system for heating.

 

Ducted heat pumps (guide), high wall / floor console heat pumps, either single units or multi-split.

Kim587
  #3027400 26-Jan-2023 10:40
I was about to say something similar. Heatpumps are pretty much the only game in town for active cooling. And pretty much every heatpump model available in the NZ market can do both heating and cooling (I believe overseas some can only run the cooling cycle). So you'll be putting in a system that just heats, and another system that does heating and cooling. Plus if you are thinking of maybe 3 heat pumps, you won't be far off the cost of a ducted system which is basically central heating run by a heat pump, so can heat and cool the whole house. Doing that would be a much more efficient way to spend your money than separate radiator and heat pump systems. Obviously only you can decide if the radiators are going to add enough value to your lifestyle to be worth the extra cost. I'm in the process of building right now too so am very tuned into the mindset of making my budget go as far as possible! 

timmmay
  #3027406 26-Jan-2023 10:48
As someone with a ducted system, I would want one in any house I live in. They're effective, cheap to run, and quiet. Not as quiet as radiators, but we rarely hear ours. I'd just make one or two minor changes to what we have, considering per room returns, and using an air touch bypass rather than spill zone.



MikeAqua

  #3027434 26-Jan-2023 11:42
Radiator central heating is a must have - we both want it.  Having stayed in houses that have it, there just isn't a substitute for that gentle, quiet heat, bringing every object in the house to a constant background temperature.  We both dislike heat-pumps for heating.

 

The radiators will be powered by air-to-water heat pumps.  I've used those both commercially and domestically and found them to be really effective.  I could technically use the heat pumps to run the radiators cold.  However, I don't think that will work very well.  

 

It is a bit wasteful having two systems, but it sounds like that will be the only way to go.  It won't add a big percentage to the overall cost of the house and it's our forever house.  I could use a radiator for base heat and heat-pumps for top up.  For example, set the radiators to 16*C and use the heat pumps to top up to 21*C or something like that.




Mike

timmmay
  #3027441 26-Jan-2023 11:56
Have you ever had ducted central heating in a house you've owned / stayed in? It might be worth trying to experience that to reduce costs a bit. But if you want radiators, sure, it's your money.

 

This summer we're finding cooling of bedrooms super valuable, it's getting hotter ever year.

Jase2985
  #3027466 26-Jan-2023 12:52
how are you heating your radiators?

 

 

timmmay
  #3027469 26-Jan-2023 12:56
Jase2985:

 

how are you heating your radiators?

 

 

Like this

 

MikeAqua:

 

The radiators will be powered by air-to-water heat pumps.  I've used those both commercially and domestically and found them to be really effective.  I could technically use the heat pumps to run the radiators cold.  However, I don't think that will work very well.  

 



Kim587
  #3027470 26-Jan-2023 13:02
I used to think the same way about heatpump heating compared to a good old fireplace. But over time I realised that was because my main experience with heatpumps were undersized units installed in poorly insulated homes with lots of drafts - a triumvirate of problems guaranteed to make the heatpump look bad. Then I lived in a brand new fully insulated home and the heatpumps barely had to sit above idle to maintain the temperature and it was a completely different experience, much more comfortable and even temperatures. That will be even more the case now that the building code insulation standards are much higher, I think you'll find that keeping the house cool in summer will be a much bigger challenge than keeping it warm - that has certainly been my experience with recent new-builds.

 

The only drawback with the high-wall heatpumps I had in my first home was the temperature difference in the bedrooms which didn't have one, but that should be solved in house #2 I'm building with the ducted system. If there's a showhome or you know someone near you that has a ducted system, it would be worth going to check out because I have a hunch it might create the same experience you are looking for. Even if it just confirms that you still prefer the radiators, I'd suggest doing that for the peace of mind that you are making the best investment. 

 

Sounds like a very exciting project though, have fun and there are a few people on here that have built before if you want any other tips or suggestions 🙂

 

  

