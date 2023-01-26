Designing a new house and have focussed so far on the heating side, which will be radiators. The last two weeks have reminded me that we use active cooling sporadically from November to March. Lets say it's 40 days per year with current climate conditions. Maybe more in El Nino years.

So we'll need a cooling system too. I'll be using shading and air flow to an extent to minimise heating of the house. But ... we're in Marlborough. When the NW blows, we'll need an active cooling system.

I could chuck in some heat pumps. They won't need to be high end just to cool. Would it matter if they're only run sporadically?

There are ceiling fans.

What else is there?

Edit: I forgot to add there will be lots and lots of solar panels.