Hi,



1) I have a consented ditached garage of 30m2 which is approx. 1.5m from the boundry wall. I have some top up from my bank but the ammount is not that much to make it a living space upto the required building code. The minimum I want is to add 30cms to its current height of the garage so when the gib ceiling gets installed, it doesn't feel like a bunker. Current height of garage is 2.1m from the floor to gib ceiling. Do I need a building consent to raise the garage's height?



2) We desperately need an additional toilet any where on our property. I am considering adding a ready-made small portable toilet and put it at the back of my house where sewerage connection is. This will certainly need a consent but I can probably save money in terms of architect fees. Is this viable? Does Auckland council alloe standalone toilets?



Any ideas would be appreciated.