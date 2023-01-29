quickymart:

When I moved into my place in early 2021 the toilet bowl was fine, no staining at all. For the last few months, it's looked terrible - really bad stains around the rim of the toilet seat, and it smells terrible. This is despite me using toilet duck, or Spray and Wipe on the seat. The water stains/limescale/urine/whatever it is is a constant stain around the rim of the bowl however.

Following on from the helpful suggestions re getting rid of ants, can anyone suggest something I can apply to this nasty, stubborn stain to remove it once and for all - or at least for a long time? It looks and smells horrible, and I don't want it looking like this if guests arrive.

Ideally something I can apply and just wipe off later - removing all the stains - would be ideal. I can supply pictures but be warned, it looks really bad.

Thanks (again) in advance :)