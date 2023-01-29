Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRemoving limescale/water stains from a toilet bowl
quickymart

9852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303283 29-Jan-2023 23:24
Send private message quote this post

When I moved into my place in early 2021 the toilet bowl was fine, no staining at all. For the last few months, it's looked terrible - really bad stains around the rim of the toilet seat, and it smells terrible. This is despite me using toilet duck, or Spray and Wipe on the seat. The water stains/limescale/urine/whatever it is is a constant stain around the rim of the bowl however.

 

Following on from the helpful suggestions re getting rid of ants, can anyone suggest something I can apply to this nasty, stubborn stain to remove it once and for all - or at least for a long time? It looks and smells horrible, and I don't want it looking like this if guests arrive.

 

Ideally something I can apply and just wipe off later - removing all the stains - would be ideal. I can supply pictures but be warned, it looks really bad.

 

Thanks (again) in advance :)

Create new topic
insane
3153 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3029097 29-Jan-2023 23:29
Send private message quote this post

Maybe try CLR cleaner, can get it from the warehouse - potent stuff!

https://clr.nz/how-to/clean-your-toilet-bowl/

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
quickymart

9852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3029104 29-Jan-2023 23:54
Send private message quote this post

Good suggestion, except I just checked and couldn't see it on their website, although I think I've seen it in-store previously so will have a look.

 

This is for the rim part of the toilet, by the way - inside the bowl isn't too bad, but it's more at the top (under the seat). Would that stuff work there too?

insane
3153 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3029106 30-Jan-2023 00:03
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

Good suggestion, except I just checked and couldn't see it on their website, although I think I've seen it in-store previously so will have a look.


This is for the rim part of the toilet, by the way - inside the bowl isn't too bad, but it's more at the top (under the seat). Would that stuff work there too?



I once read a sign in a restaurant bathroom that said "We aim to please, you aim too please".

I'm sure it'll work just fine :)

Oddly I found it in their gardening section after looking all over the tools and automotive aisles.


Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 