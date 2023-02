What device trips? If it has a test button, it's probably an RCD, detecting earth leakage. No test button means just a standard circuit breaker.

12 hours means it's probably tripping when it goes into defrost and powers the defrost element. This failure is not exactly uncommon. You can probably replace the element or get it replaced, but at 15-20 years, it's probably new fridge time. Seals are likely stuffed on the old fridge so the efficiency will be even worse than when it's new.