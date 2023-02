Hi,

I know absolutely nothing when it comes to wood work/carpentry. That's why I am turning to all the knowledgable people on here.

Can anyone please help me identity what wood it is?

Mammoth? Walnut? Pine wood? It is mega heavy so I reckon it's likely not pine? But I can be horribly wrong. Matter of fact, I don't even know what style this is called. Rustic? Seems a bit vague.

Plus I figured the table and the chairs might be made of different materials.

Cheers!