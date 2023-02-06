Geetings.

I wonder if anyone has some thoughts about my proposal to put some ethernet through my house. I am particularly interested in suggestions about how to waterproof a run outside the house...

My new house isn't wired for ethernet. However, it looks reasonably easy to put a run of ethernet cable from where the fibre optic terminates in the lounge (the Optical Network Terminal) to the roof space. The roof above the lounge is pitched with good access.

Running the cable from there to my home office is a bit more challenging because the home office is under a flat roof.

The easiest option looks to be to take the cable out by an existing vent in the roof, run it under some weatherboards, and then back in where an air conditioning vent is installed.

While I am comfortable drilling holes etc in Gib, I am wary of putting holes in the exterior of the house.

Here are close ups of the roof vent, and the air conditioning connection.

For the roof vent, the side of the vent looks like it relies upon lots of sealant to match the weatherboard profile. Will it be as easy as cutting away the sealant, running the cables, then applying more sealant afterwards?

I haven't opened up the cover for the air conditioning access point, but I expect to find a hole with lots of sealant.

So, things doing well, all I need is lots of silicon sealant.

Thoughts?