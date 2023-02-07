During the floods of '23, we had our pool area completely flooded underwater. Insurance are happy to assist, however, you think we can get anyone from a pool installer/service to come out and do an assessment of the pool ?

Contacted about 8 now, only one has given a response that he'll try to get here this weekend, all the others are either no reply, "sorry we don't do that", or too busy (last one understandable, we're not the only ones with a pool issue after the flooding)

Frustrating as hell, as insurance assessor has been brilliant and gotten everything approved so far, just the pool to go.....