I'm building a new mobile work-bench that will house a compact table saw and a router (each up to 2400W). I would operate only one of these at a time but with dust extraction, which is another 1,100W. So ... 3,500W in total which I think is 15A.

Ideally the set-up would be:

One heavy duty cable that connects the workbench to a dedicated high capacity socket

Three outlets within the workbench (A = single, B = single, C = double)

A switch which allows either outlet A or B to have power available (but never both)

Outlet C always has power available

An e-stop system that stops power to outlet A and outlet B (it wouldn't matter if it stopped outlet C as well).

I'd appreciate some advice on if/how this is achievable/legal.

We have a single-phase supply and I have room on the switchboard for another circuit. Helpfully the switch board is in the garage where I'll use the work bench, so cable runs would be short.

Obviously, I'd get the electrical work done by a qualified electrician. I just need to know how it should be designed.