Electric Setup for Portable Saw and Router Table
#303412 8-Feb-2023 16:22
I'm building a new mobile work-bench that will house a compact table saw and a router (each up to 2400W).  I would operate only one of these at a time but with dust extraction, which is another 1,100W.  So ... 3,500W in total which I think is 15A.

 

Ideally the set-up would be: 

 

  • One heavy duty cable that connects the workbench to a dedicated high capacity socket
  • Three outlets within the workbench (A = single, B = single, C = double)
  • A switch which allows either outlet A or B to have power available (but never both)
  • Outlet C always has power available 
  • An e-stop system that stops power to outlet A and outlet B (it wouldn't matter if it stopped outlet C as well).

I'd appreciate some advice on if/how this is achievable/legal.

 

We have a single-phase supply and I have room on the switchboard for another circuit.   Helpfully the switch board is in the garage where I'll use the work bench, so cable runs would be short.

 

Obviously, I'd get the electrical work done by a qualified electrician.  I just need to know how it should be designed.




Mike

  #3033584 8-Feb-2023 16:46
I got a magnetic switch off aliexpress that I put onto my mobile workbench. It drops the power when the padle is pressed or if the AC drops out for whatever reason. Have it upstream of a powerstrip so may not be enough for your needs.

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32897019883.html

 

Hole spacing is about what a flushbox is, but the plate area is slightly smaller. It has spade connectors on the back so easy enough to crimp onto flex.




Richard rich.ms

  #3033587 8-Feb-2023 16:52
This isn't the solution, but you may find this video useful and to give you some ideas for powering a workbench.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wIDqOB1XJc&ab_channel=ProperDIY 

richms:

 

I got a magnetic switch off aliexpress that I put onto my mobile workbench. It drops the power when the padle is pressed or if the AC drops out for whatever reason. Have it upstream of a powerstrip so may not be enough for your needs.

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32897019883.html

 

Hole spacing is about what a flushbox is, but the plate area is slightly smaller. It has spade connectors on the back so easy enough to crimp onto flex.

 

 

Perfect.  I'm only drawing 10A at a time on the items I want to e-stop and it's rated to 16A

 

At that price I could have two, both downstream of an on-off-on switch.

 

I don't think I really need to e-stop my dust extraction.




Mike

