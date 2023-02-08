Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYDeta X7 / PDL 600
SirHumphreyAppleby

2101 posts

Uber Geek


#303419 8-Feb-2023 20:34
Send private message

I usually install PDL 600 series products when I can, but I was looking for a vertical unswitched double socket (PDL only seems to do a horizontal version). I didn't find what I was looking for on the Bunnings site, but I did find a few Deta X7 series products that look nearly identical to the PDL 600 series. Does anyone have experience with these?

 

I am particularly interested in knowing how the build quality and finish compares to the PDL, and if they are compatible with PDL plates and modules. I did contact Deta (Arlec) to confirm compatibility, but their response didn't exactly instill much confidence... "It should however we have not tested this."

Create new topic

pih

pih
511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3033735 8-Feb-2023 21:13
Send private message quote this post

Deta and Arlec electrical plugs and sockets are crap. Nothing like the PDL range, but that's why they're so cheap compared to PDL. I find their sockets tend to be less smooth to plug in (clicks, jams occasionally rather than slide smoothly), sometimes don't hold the pins as snugly, and just generally don't have as good fit and finish. But if it's a one-off, and there's nothing else that fits the bill then go for it.

EDIT: sorry, was thinking about earlier Deta series. I highly doubt the two are compatible, but having compared them side by side, I can't say for sure.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 