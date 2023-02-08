SirHumphreyAppleby

I usually install PDL 600 series products when I can, but I was looking for a vertical unswitched double socket (PDL only seems to do a horizontal version). I didn't find what I was looking for on the Bunnings site, but I did find a few Deta X7 series products that look nearly identical to the PDL 600 series. Does anyone have experience with these?

I am particularly interested in knowing how the build quality and finish compares to the PDL, and if they are compatible with PDL plates and modules. I did contact Deta (Arlec) to confirm compatibility, but their response didn't exactly instill much confidence... "It should however we have not tested this."