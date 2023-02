So our new place we bought has quite a chunky lawn - I would measure it about 400m2.

It was overgrown with weeds, so about 2 weeks ago I treated it with weed and feed (from yates). So far it looks good as the weeds are turning yellow and dying.

I have looked at some fertilizers but its coming in quite expensive. So before I pull the trigger, is there anyone on here that can recommend a good fertilizer that works?

I believe I have a mix of grass - Fine Fescue.