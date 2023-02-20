I'm sick and tired of hiring pros only to get a mediocre result. I hired a builder to put up a Gib for the shower enclosure. I pretty much installed the Gib on the half of the bathroom but since I got a back pain, I thought, I needed a rest and got a pro to continue the rest for the room. I expect the pros to do a better job than mine and not a shonky work. I raised the issues to the builder and he'd come this week to discuss the plan.

List of shonkiness:

1. Buckling and crumbling drywall by the shower area.

2. Too tight on the adjacent panel wall and floor. No gap to allow for expansion and contraction. The drywall feels too tight that it is bulging in the middle. Not plumb as I checked .

3. Fixing of screws on the Gib is either proud or too depressed. Too close to the edge of the Gib.

4. Did not allow 10mm gap between the edge and the shower tray.

5. Stuck a piece of Gib on two places where he made a mistake. One by the door and the other by the shower tray. I don't know what he's thinking.

6. Joint of tapered and non-tapered edge.

I feel like I want to rip off the two walls (there are three walls) and redo them. For the Gib by the shower, I'm thinking, cut the bottom part that is crumbling and buckling. Fix the frame. Maybe the nog is thicker than it needs shaving. Then, hang a half Gib on the bottom part. Is this acceptable and won't result on poor shower acrylic liner installation? I'm going to hire a registered shower installer.

For the side that is too tight, take off the Gib and re-fix it after cutting the edges. If the Gib is too damaged, replace.

Any ideas how to fix this? I am at my wit's end.