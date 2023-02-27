garbonzai:

Hi All

I have had a problem for nearly a year now of my house and section vibrating, mainly late at night.

It varies from where you can only feel it lying in bed, sitting on chair or couch, to when it its bad standing anywhere in house and at its worse (usually 2.30am-ish) can be felt outside on property but more prominent at front of section especially where driveway meets road.

I have a large Pump Station 600m from my house, have gone down there dozens of times when it is very bad here and I can feel the ground shimmering away in front of it with the same vibration but far more subtle than my place.

I have complained to the CCC about this and they have investigated and said it's not there equipment and there vibration monitoring equipment picks up nothing, case closed.

Have contacted vibration monitoring companies and all but one have said "we don't have the equipment to monitor that frequency" and the other said they could do an assessment to confirm it's vibrating but won't know what the cause is.

I have had a Councilor look into this, but no resolution also.

This is getting extremely distressing with sleep being a big problem, I live by myself and as it's bad or physically noticeable outside late at night, no one will come around to confirm the vibration or help in anyway.

This is not in my head (as CCC think) as I have some minor cracking in places now, The CCC said the source is closer to my place,

but I can't think of a residential source that could make a whole section vibrate and confine it to this section.

Any help, advice on what I could do would be appreciated.

I can PM far more details to those who can help.

This is in Christchurch East.

Thanks Peter

PS, have to go to work now, so won't be able to reply promptly.