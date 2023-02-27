Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
garbonzai

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303678 27-Feb-2023 14:34
Hi All


I have had a problem for nearly a year now of my house and section vibrating, mainly late at night.


It varies from where you can only feel it lying in bed, sitting on chair or couch, to when it its bad standing anywhere in house and at its worse (usually 2.30am-ish) can be felt outside on property but more prominent at front of section especially where driveway meets road.


I have a large Pump Station 600m from my house, have gone down there dozens of times when it is very bad here and I can feel the ground shimmering away in front of it with the same vibration but far more subtle than my place.


I have complained to the CCC about this and they have investigated and said it's not there equipment and there vibration monitoring equipment picks up nothing, case closed.


Have contacted vibration monitoring companies and all but one have said "we don't have the equipment to monitor that frequency" and the other said they could do an assessment to confirm it's vibrating but won't know what the cause is.


I have had a Councilor look into this, but no resolution also.


 


This is getting extremely distressing with sleep being a big problem, I live by myself and as it's bad or physically noticeable outside late at night, no one will come around to confirm the vibration or help in anyway.


 


This is not in my head (as CCC think) as I have some minor cracking in places now, The CCC said the source is closer to my place,
but I can't think of a residential source that could make a whole section vibrate and confine it to this section.


 


Any help, advice on what I could do would be appreciated.


 


I can PM far more details to those who can help.


 


This is in Christchurch East.


Thanks Peter


 


PS, have to go to work now, so won't be able to reply promptly.




Desktop AMD Ryzen 1600/RX-580/24GB Ram/29" UHD monitor, 1 laptop, Samsung A7 tablet tablet, Xiaomi 9T, Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Box S, raspberry PI, Sony Android TV plus other gadgets..... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

hsvhel
918 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3042811 27-Feb-2023 14:39
Do your neighbours experience the same thing?

Inphinity
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3042817 27-Feb-2023 15:13
I can't think of a residential source that could make a whole section vibrate and confine it to this section.

 

So you're saying it doesn't affect other properties around yours, or those between you and the pump station - just your property?

RunningMan
7395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042822 27-Feb-2023 15:26
Is your property on that map somewhere?



djtOtago
910 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042824 27-Feb-2023 15:32
I'm guessing their property is the gray pin at the end of the "whited out" text.

wellygary
7066 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042825 27-Feb-2023 15:32
RunningMan:

 

Is your property on that map somewhere?

 

 

I'm assuming its around the left hand end of the big white eraser marks 

garbonzai

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042849 27-Feb-2023 16:17
hsvhel:

Do your neighbours experience the same thing?



No, they don't feel it that I know of,. And yes it's in the white blotted out area.
If anyone can think of what it might be causing the vibration, please let me know

Thanks




Jase2985
12019 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042853 27-Feb-2023 16:34
im sure if there was vibration coming from somewhere in the neighbourhood someone else would have noticed and said something

 

Anything on your local community page on Facebook? would be the first place i would go looking for people experiencing similar things



djtOtago
910 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042865 27-Feb-2023 16:51
Old house or new house.
On piles or a concrete floor.

 

Next time you can feel it, turn your main power switch off on your fuse board. Just tiring to eliminate any weird vibration or harmonic from things like fridge, freezer or even hot water cylinder.
(Yes, I have come across hot water cylinders that have had a vibration.)

 

 

RunningMan
7395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042870 27-Feb-2023 17:12
If you look at the water network asset map, that suburb is noted as a vacuum sewer catchment area. Presumably this is what the new pumping stations are related to. Could this be resonance in part of the system near your house?

garbonzai

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042881 27-Feb-2023 17:55
Jase2985:

im sure if there was vibration coming from somewhere in the neighbourhood someone else would have noticed and said something


Anything on your local community page on Facebook? would be the first place i would go looking for people experiencing similar things



I will ask on local Facebook page tomorrow,
When I was ringing places to see if boilers or anything putting pressure into the ground, I spoke to a local close by and they said they had vibration too, but obviously not as bad as min.




garbonzai

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042896 27-Feb-2023 19:23
RunningMan:

If you look at the water network asset map, that suburb is noted as a vacuum sewer catchment area. Presumably this is what the new pumping stations are related to. Could this be resonance in part of the system near your house?



Old house on piles, when the odd truck drives past, I don't really feel anything, so think piles are ok,
Have had power off, makes no difference,
Has a low pressure hot water cylinder.




esawers
487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042897 27-Feb-2023 19:26
After the earthquakes, our land and house would shake when a truck went past, lots of people on the east side complained of the same thing.

garbonzai

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042899 27-Feb-2023 19:29
garbonzai:
Jase2985:

im sure if there was vibration coming from somewhere in the neighbourhood someone else would have noticed and said something


Anything on your local community page on Facebook? would be the first place i would go looking for people experiencing similar things



I will ask on local Facebook page tomorrow,
When I was ringing places to see if boilers or anything putting pressure into the ground, I spoke to a local close by and they said they had vibration too, but obviously not as bad as min.


That's what I think it is or main pipes or something, their is a 11kv underground cable across the road also.
CCC say it's not the pump station,

I was even out front of PS late one night and all quiet and no vibration, then I heard a woosh noise of a machine starting up and 1 or 2 minutes later the ground was vibrating away slightly, got home my place vibrating but far worst and the frequency or pulse feels the same.
But CCC say it can't be doing that????




ashtonaut
519 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042906 27-Feb-2023 20:02
I would suggest getting the vibration measured/monitored. There are absolutely companies that can do this for you. You mention that companies have said they don’t monitor that frequency, but you don’t mention what frequency vibration you are experiencing?

In my experience you can have vibration monitors installed (often glued) to a hard/stable surface (like a concrete driveway or fence), and left in place for a few days. They log the frequency and amplitude of vibration in all three axis, which can be used to produce a vibration spectrum which will be helpful. They should also clearly show when this is happening, and how often.

If you can get yourself some quantitative data you’ll be in a much better position to engage with CCC or other entities to troubleshoot further.

CCC services maps were mentioned above. You should confirm exactly which services run near your house and how far from your house they run.

RunningMan
7395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042908 27-Feb-2023 20:17
garbonzai:
RunningMan:

 

If you look at the water network asset map, that suburb is noted as a vacuum sewer catchment area. Presumably this is what the new pumping stations are related to. Could this be resonance in part of the system near your house?

 



Old house on piles, when the odd truck drives past, I don't really feel anything, so think piles are ok,
Have had power off, makes no difference,
Has a low pressure hot water cylinder.

 

Assume this response is linked to a different post, not the quote. Suggest you check the linked map as it has all the underground water services mapped, and establish what is near your house. It could be something like the vibration from a remote pump is amplified or carried through the empty pipework at night, A storage chamber or something near to your house could cause it to echo like sound would.

