Hello,

I am really wanting to get one of these superjaw/superclamp horses for my workshop, but they are all special order so I have no idea what they are like until they arrive on the Courier.

Does anyone have one of these, or have seen all of these in person, to know which is better quality and built the best?

AEG Superclamp, available from Bunnings on Special Order:

https://www.aegpowertools.co.nz/products/details/super-clamp-asj-01

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/aeg-super-clamp_p0034498

Triton Superjaws XXL:

https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/37230-triton-superjaws-xxl-portable-clamping-system?categoryId=1502

Triton Superjaws:

https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/16431-triton-superjaws-portable-clamping-system?categoryId=1502

Triton was the OG I believe, but I dont like the look of the 'back' leg how it has no foot. I have painted concrete floor in my garage and I think this is going to dig in. The AEG looks to have a proper foot.

The Triton XXL looks neat how it can handle 1m in the Jaws. The AEG is 940mm which likely is still plenty for what I need it for.

There are other brands like the Rockwell Jawhorse, but I havent spotted that available here yet. Can get online for a silly price from the US:

https://www.amazon.com/Rockwell-JawHorse-Portable-Material-Support/dp/B007XRFQKW

https://www.u-buy.co.nz/product/NNQGIO-rockwell-jawhorse-portable-material-support-station-rk9003



There are also other more generic ones avaiable online like this one:

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/955mm-1000kg-portable-jawhorse-workstation/35441767

But its not currently available



There are others too that I cant find again right now.



Would love peoples input, have you seen these in person, or have seen multiple in person to compare them?

Thanks