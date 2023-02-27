Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYAEG Superclamp vs Triton Superjaws vs Others ?
WanaGo

147 posts

Master Geek


#303680 27-Feb-2023 20:39
Hello,

 

I am really wanting to get one of these superjaw/superclamp horses for my workshop, but they are all special order so I have no idea what they are like until they arrive on the Courier.

 

Does anyone have one of these, or have seen all of these in person, to know which is better quality and built the best?

 

AEG Superclamp, available from Bunnings on Special Order:
https://www.aegpowertools.co.nz/products/details/super-clamp-asj-01
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/aeg-super-clamp_p0034498 

 

Triton Superjaws XXL:
https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/37230-triton-superjaws-xxl-portable-clamping-system?categoryId=1502

 

Triton Superjaws:
https://www.carbatec.co.nz/product/16431-triton-superjaws-portable-clamping-system?categoryId=1502

 

Triton was the OG I believe, but I dont like the look of the 'back' leg how it has no foot. I have painted concrete floor in my garage and I think this is going to dig in. The AEG looks to have a proper foot.
The Triton XXL looks neat how it can handle 1m in the Jaws. The AEG is 940mm which likely is still plenty for what I need it for.

 

There are other brands like the Rockwell Jawhorse, but I havent spotted that available here yet. Can get online for a silly price from the US:
https://www.amazon.com/Rockwell-JawHorse-Portable-Material-Support/dp/B007XRFQKW
https://www.u-buy.co.nz/product/NNQGIO-rockwell-jawhorse-portable-material-support-station-rk9003 

There are also other more generic ones avaiable online like this one:
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/955mm-1000kg-portable-jawhorse-workstation/35441767
But its not currently available

There are others too that I cant find again right now.

Would love peoples input, have you seen these in person, or have seen multiple in person to compare them?

 

Thanks

mdf

mdf
3195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3042920 27-Feb-2023 20:50
What's your use case? I've seen the AEG one at a Bunnings and it looked robust and a reasonably nice peice of kit, I just couldn't envisage how I would use it. The jaw thing seemed like it could be handy at times, but would get in the way in others. I also almost always use saw horses (at least) in pairs. I ended up with a pair of these that are absolutely awesome, lots of nice features that I use all the time. 

 

But depends on what you've got in mind I guess.

dimsim
745 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042924 27-Feb-2023 21:02
wow! just what i need - had no idea they existed. i wonder if jawhorse will be added to the oxford anytime soon.

 

imo they all look fairly similar - id be happy with the AEG, the reviews on the bunnings site are all fairly stellar too.

SteveXNZ
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3042925 27-Feb-2023 21:04
I've got an AEG Super Clamp purchased from Bunnings Hamilton.  It works well when I'm working outside, particularly holding pieces of timber when using a power saw.  It doesn't grip as tightly as a benchtop vice, but good enough for my purposes.  See if you can get the Bunnings guys to set up a demo unit and give it a run to see if it suits your purposes.

