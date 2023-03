Hi,

Does anyone know a product similar to the Wyze Lamp Socket (https://www.wyze.com/products/wyze-lamp-socket) that work for the NZ electrical specifications?

I am looking for a way to power a Wyze v3 camera (USB powered) without having to get an electrician to install a power socket somewhere in my garage and this lamp socket with USB seemed exactly what I wanted, except that it is not compatible with NZ.