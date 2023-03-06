Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Playhouse stain options
Hi,

 

I have a playhouse that I would like to stain to help it last longer.  This will be for all visible wood and possibly inside.  Example of the playhouse


 

What are some good options?

 

Thanks

If it's treated then it doesn't really need stained to help with longevity, but it will obviously look nicer. What ever you go with, remember you'll have to redo it every few years with stain.

 

 

 

You'd be looking for something like a deck and furniture oil - water based options are available. I'd go talk to your local M10/Bunnings etc.

I very recently used Aquamax timber stain (Karaka green) on a fence and it looks really good - needs a second coat though. It's a water based linseed oil stain. The theory is once the water evaporates the linseed oil that's left behind works into the timber and helps with preservation. Purchased from Mitre 10 and sprayed it on without it needing thinning.

