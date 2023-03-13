After removing some horizontal shelf stringers fixed to the wall with no-more-nails product I'm left with ripped gib surface to fix up before painting.



The graded away rips are easy. The usual quick swipe of plaster it's done.



Some rips leave a bumpy edge of paper I'm struggling to prepare for plastering. This is going to be a time consuming and manual task pushing it off in the right direction with a putty knife. Is there an easier technique I'm missing?



Edit: I think I've got the hang of it. I'll keep at it..