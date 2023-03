There seem to be two price classes for table saws, some cheapies around $300-400 and then a big gap until they start again around $800 and up. Of the cheapies, the Black and Decker seems to be the least bad, in particular the Ryobi and Ozito ones look like ones to avoid from various YT reviews and commentary, and then once you get into the pricey ones you have to go well over the $800 minimum to get much more than the better cheapies offer.

Does anyone have any reason not to go with the B&D out of that lot? I realise there's also a few off-brand types, but I'd prefer to go with a more commonly-used one so it's easier to get accessories if I need them.