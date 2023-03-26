Hi,

I've currently got a Cleanaire balanced HVAC system which I love that is constantly intaking fresh outside air and exhausting our stale internal air. Its of the manual control variety; set the speed on a dial and it runs at that speed all day every day. I wish it was a bit smarter in that it would vary the intake and exhaust fan speeds separately but that is a separate issue.... I currently have the HVAC plugged into a TP-Link Tapo smart plug which lets me remotely turn the system on and off, set timers, monitor consumption etc... It fits my level of home automation where I dont have much desire for regular monitoring and intervention/micromanaging, but I also dont have any issue in spending time getting a system set up initially if that means it can then run unattended for a decent period.

My issue is that my neighbour has a smoky wood fire so when the weather conditions are wrong my system sucks up the outside smoke and evenly distributes it through my house. Distinctly sub-optimal. My current plan is when I smell smoke I just turn off the system from the Tapo app and then set a timer to turn it on again in a few hours so I dont forget. I can also schedule the HVAC to be off in the early morning and evening when his fire is starting up and smokiest. Not ideal, but okay.

My proposed improvement would be to put some kind of smoke/air quality sensor in my HVAC air intake. So when it smells smoke (or air quality goes down for some reason) it can send a signal to turn off my HVAC at the smart plug. Does anyone know if such a thing exists?

Cheers