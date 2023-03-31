Related to the saw thread, would be keen on others thoughts and experiences on locally sourced saw blades.

My immediate issue is I have a bunch of skirtings and architraves to install - 10mm pine, so not the hardest possibly the easiest stuff to cut, but am aiming to prepaint it and trying to keep chipping and burning to a minimum to limit touch ups as much as possible (appreciate it won't be possible to eliminate entirely, and there will always be the nail holes). However, also hoping that the principles of saw blade buying may apply to other saws and use cases.

Comparing like for like (60T, 254mm blade, 30mm arbor) from my local Bunnings:

Is the Diablo worth between half again and double the other options. Every time I've shelled out for Diablo (especially sabre saw blades) I've been impressed, but am a Stanley/Irwin fanboi in general, and have been impressed with the Full Boar stuff I've used previously. For Full Boar especially, house branded tools can be as good as (if not literally identical too) their premium counterparts (though perhaps not always).