mdf

mdf

3215 posts

#304045 31-Mar-2023 09:42
Related to the saw thread, would be keen on others thoughts and experiences on locally sourced saw blades.

 

My immediate issue is I have a bunch of skirtings and architraves to install - 10mm pine, so not the hardest possibly the easiest stuff to cut, but am aiming to prepaint it and trying to keep chipping and burning to a minimum to limit touch ups as much as possible (appreciate it won't be possible to eliminate entirely, and there will always be the nail holes). However, also hoping that the principles of saw blade buying may apply to other saws and use cases.

 

Comparing like for like (60T, 254mm blade, 30mm arbor) from my local Bunnings:

 

Is the Diablo worth between half again and double the other options. Every time I've shelled out for Diablo (especially sabre saw blades) I've been impressed, but am a Stanley/Irwin fanboi in general, and have been impressed with the Full Boar stuff I've used previously. For Full Boar especially, house branded tools can be as good as (if not literally identical too) their premium counterparts (though perhaps not always).

Technofreak
5834 posts

  #3057008 31-Mar-2023 10:09
I've got a Bosch GCM GDL 12. I've only ever used the Bosch blades and they have been exellent. Next to no chipping and no burning.




hsvhel
957 posts

  #3057027 31-Mar-2023 10:35
You get what you pay for with these in the finish of the cut.

 

Depends what you are happy to accept or spend time finishing once cut

 

 

cshwone
937 posts

  #3057032 31-Mar-2023 10:38
For 10mm pine any of them should be fine. Just what gives you the best value as you see it.

 

If you intend any hardwood cutting the factors for me are the blade coatings and the thinnest kerf. Having those two met make hardwood sawing a lot easier.



mdf

mdf

3215 posts

  #3057073 31-Mar-2023 12:00
hsvhel:

 

You get what you pay for with these in the finish of the cut.

 

Depends what you are happy to accept or spend time finishing once cut

 

 

This is probably the crux of my question - do you get what you pay for? i.e. is the Diablo 2x as good as the Full Boar?

hsvhel
957 posts

  #3057077 31-Mar-2023 12:12
Not used the full boar, have experience with the Diablo.

 

Is Bunnings close enough to zip into and get your mitts on them for a physical comparison?  

 

That's what I would be doing

 

 

