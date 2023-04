Any builders out there able to tell this long-retired one what size rafters at what size centers are needed for a standard iron roof spanning 5m?

Framework will be connected to the house. Diagonally braced. Pitch will be about 20 degrees. I thought maybe 200x50 at 1m centers? Or is that over-kill?

The pic is similar to what I had in mind. Probably won't be as flash, though 😏