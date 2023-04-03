Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYOven door won't fully shut - solutions?
duckDecoy

727 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#304083 3-Apr-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Our oven door will not shut properly, it hangs open about 1cm (perhaps more).   We're losing heat, its heating up the controls etc.

 

I thought i'd look it how to fix it on youtube and it seems there are a vast array of "fixes", from cutting a nail into bits and shoving it in various holes, from putting towels at the hinges and forcing the oven door shut (I presume to bend something), to taking the entire door off and removing the hinges and hitting them with a hammer.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on what to try and what NOT to try?     We can always get a person in to fix them but I thought we should see if there is something simple first.   Its a Westinghouse and seems to have 2 "hinges" on each side.

Create new topic
Senecio
1821 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3058148 3-Apr-2023 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Ho mush resistance is there when you first open the door? If there isn't much resistance then the most likely cause is worn hinges that need to be replaced. They no longer have the strength to pull the upper part of the door in to fully close the oven. Get in touch with Westinghouse they should be available readily as a spare part. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
duckDecoy

727 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3058167 3-Apr-2023 12:31
Send private message quote this post

Senecio:

 

Ho mush resistance is there when you first open the door? If there isn't much resistance then the most likely cause is worn hinges that need to be replaced. They no longer have the strength to pull the upper part of the door in to fully close the oven. Get in touch with Westinghouse they should be available readily as a spare part. 

 

 

Basically no resistance at all, so thanks for pinpointing what the problem is.  

 

Is changing hinges out something I could do (with youtube probably), or something I should leave to the experts.  For example is it just the door that needs to come off and have bits replaced or will i need to get inside the oven as well.

duckDecoy

727 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3058171 3-Apr-2023 12:38
Send private message quote this post

I just watched a youtube video what wasn't really clear on how to do anything BUT it did show he had to use a stanley knife to break some sort of sealant that seemed to stick the front of the oven door to the back.  So this might indicate experts are required as it probably should be restuck down again.  He just didn't bother, but who knows if it cause issues.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 