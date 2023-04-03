Our oven door will not shut properly, it hangs open about 1cm (perhaps more). We're losing heat, its heating up the controls etc.

I thought i'd look it how to fix it on youtube and it seems there are a vast array of "fixes", from cutting a nail into bits and shoving it in various holes, from putting towels at the hinges and forcing the oven door shut (I presume to bend something), to taking the entire door off and removing the hinges and hitting them with a hammer.

Does anyone have any suggestions on what to try and what NOT to try? We can always get a person in to fix them but I thought we should see if there is something simple first. Its a Westinghouse and seems to have 2 "hinges" on each side.