Hi guys,

I decided to install Flua Song C light on our new build and bought from an NZ supplier.

However, now kind of confused about how to install the dimmer for the light, even the electrician is not sure.

See below for the wiring diagram.

Does anyone have clue about what dimmer/driver is required? Currently, the dimmer switches we have selected elsewhere in the house are PDL push-button dimmers.

Thanks heap.