Hi,

 

Currently in the process of extending the storage space in my roof cavity (the previous owner had installed a loft ladder and boarded out a section).  The house is a 1980's build with concrete tiled roof.  The problem I have is there is no barrier paper (or whatever it is called) between the battens and the roof trusses; consequently a lot of dust enters the roof cavity from the exterior.  Any thoughts or recommendation on how I could retrofit some sort of barrier.  Was thinking of using building paper or some sort of breathable membrane.

 

Thanks

Staple building paper to the battons. Problem solved without causing condensation issues




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

