Currently in the process of extending the storage space in my roof cavity (the previous owner had installed a loft ladder and boarded out a section). The house is a 1980's build with concrete tiled roof. The problem I have is there is no barrier paper (or whatever it is called) between the battens and the roof trusses; consequently a lot of dust enters the roof cavity from the exterior. Any thoughts or recommendation on how I could retrofit some sort of barrier. Was thinking of using building paper or some sort of breathable membrane.
